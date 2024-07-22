The Cincinnati Reds will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park. We're in Atlanta, sharing our MLB odds series and making a Reds-Braves prediction and pick while evaluating both teams.

Reds-Braves Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs. Reynaldo Lopez

Hunter Greene (6-4) with a 3.34 ERA

Last Start: Greene dominated in his last outing, going six innings, allowing one run, two hits, striking out 10, and walking two in a win over the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Greene has been better on the road, going 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA over eight starts away from the Great American Ballpark.

Reynaldo Lopez (7-3) with a 1.88 ERA

Last Start: Lopez was a hard-luck loser in his last outing, allowing three earned runs, 11 hits, and striking out two in a loss to the San Diego Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Lopez has been elite at home, going 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA over nine starts at Truist Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +132

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are still alive in the wildcard race. However, they need to start winning more before time runs out. Things have not been easy for the Reds as they have endured several injuries, including a season-ending ailment to Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a shoulder injury to Matt McLain that has kept him out since the start of the season. While McLain will return soon, the Reds must rely on their other players to finish the job.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in batting average. However, they are the best team in the majors in stolen bases. Elly De La Cruz is the main event in Cincinnati and continues to electrify the fans at the Great American Ballpark. Now, he hopes he can get on base and find a way to snag more bags and help the Reds produce some offense.

Jonathan India and Spencer Steer have attempted to help De La Cruz drive some runs in for the Reds. Ultimately, both are fast and can make some headway on the basepaths. But they need to get on base to give Greene some run support.

Greene has been really good this season. Significantly, he has dialed off two straight quality starts and allowed one earned run over his past two outings. When Greene finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the fifth-best in baseball. If they have the lead in the ninth inning, they will hand the ball to Alexis Diaz, who is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 19 saves in 21 chances.

The Reds will cover the spread if De La Cruz, India, and Steer can get on base and give Cincinnati some offense. Then, they need Greene to overcome this dangerous lineup and for the bullpen to hold the line.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have persevered this season despite losing their best hitter and pitcher. Now, they must deal with another obstacle: Atlanta placed Max Fried on the 15-day injured list. He is currently dealing with left forearm neuritis. Fried was originally supposed to start on Sunday. Then, the Braves moved his start back to Monday. Finally, they realized he would not be able to go, so they placed him on the injured list, retroactive to July 18.

The offense must step up to make up for any shortfalls. Unfortunately, they have fallen to 17th in batting average and are not making as much contact as they were earlier in the season. Marcell Ozuna must continue to produce to lift this offense. Additionally, he needs help from Matt Olson and Austin Riley to give the Braves a legitimate chance of winning this one.

Lopez has been efficient for the majority of the season. Now, he faces a speedy Cincinnati squad that will do everything in their power to mess with his focus. When Lopez finishes, he will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. Raisel Iglesias leads that bullpen with a record of 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances.

The Braves will cover the spread if their bats can slug some runs in. Then, they need Lopez to pitch an efficient game.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Reds are one of the best teams in the majors in covering the run-line record. Curiously, the Braves are one of the worst despite being the top wildcard team in the National League. This indicates that the Braves win many close games, and the Reds either win their matches or cover the spread, especially when they are the underdogs. We like Greene on the road here, and we believe he will dominate this lineup and find a way to help the Reds cover the spread.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-162)