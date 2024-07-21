The Atlanta Braves have placed pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list just five days after playing in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Atlanta announced the news today, citing “left forearm neuritis,” and that Dylan Dodd had been recalled in a corresponding move.

Fried threw just 10 pitches and faced four batters in the All-Star Game, the second of his career, during his brief appearance. He pitched during the bottom of the second inning — the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes had opened the game — and Fried was replaced by the San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb for the third inning.

Fried has battled injuries throughout his MLB career; he underwent Tommy John Surgery in August 2014 when he was in the San Diego Padres organization before sustaining recurring blister issues on his throwing hand in 2018, 2019, and 2021. He has also had a few hamstring injuries, lumbar spasms, and even a flukey concussion in August 2022. Last year, in addition to a strained hamstring, Fried missed time due to a strained left forearm.

Before the 2024 season, Fried signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Braves. This season, he has started 18 games, already more than last year, and is 7-5 in those starts. He has posted a 3.08 ERA, his worst since 2019, and FIP and WHIP of 3.54 and 1.157, respectively. His last start came on July 11, when he struck out seven batters and allowed just five hits and one run in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, the Braves could not offer any run support and lost 1-0 to Arizona.

Forearm neuritis can also be called ulnar neuritis, which is a condition when the ulnar nerve is compressed or irritated. Symptoms can include tingling, numbness, and weakness in the hand.

Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs was placed on the 10-day IL in April 2023 with what was called “left arm ulnar neuritis” at the time, although just over a week later, Springs underwent Tommy John Surgery and has yet to return to MLB since the procedure.

The Braves are set to play the St. Louis Cardinals at home today at 1:35 p.m. ET.