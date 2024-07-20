Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco was on-hand at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday to throw out the first pitch of the A's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Canseco shared the moment on social media, and had a sad realization about his relationship with the Athletics:

“Just threw out the first pitch at the A’s game. This will likely be one of my last times stepping on this legendary field where so many memories were made. I’ll always remember this moment,” Canseco shared.

Canseco is referring to the fact that the Athletics are going to be on the move, eventually to Las Vegas, but with a three-year stay in Sacramento beforehand. The A's will play at Sutter Health Park for at least the next three seasons, with an option to remain there for 2028 if the move to Las Vegas isn't ready yet.

Jose Canseco starred for Athletics in the late 80's & early 90's

Jose Canseco began his career with the Athletics in 1985, and quickly joined with Mark McGwire as the 1-2 punch of a lineup that reached three consecutive World Series, winning the 1989 Bay Area series against the San Francisco Giants. That World Series was famously interrupted by the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. The team was stunned by the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series, and fell to the Cincinnati Reds in 1990.

In 1988, Canseco became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same season, winning American League MVP. He won the Silver Slugger Award four times: three with the Athletics as an American League (AL) outfielder (1988, 1990, 1991), and once as a designated hitter with the Toronto Blue Jays (1998). He ranks fourth all time in Athletics history with 254 home runs and is one of 14 players in MLB history with 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases.