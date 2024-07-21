In the Pittsburgh Pirates' win over the Philadelphia Phillies, veteran Andrew McCutchen got things off to a rocking start with a massive sixth inning home run in front of the PNC Park faithful.

Pirates fans were going crazy.

@darkjangbbi was fired up, saying “That homer was an absolute bomb! McCutchen bringing that energy to the park is everything!”

@ZCarr39 agreed and noted the buzz in the PNC Park crowd after that shot, “Building sold out. Crowd buzzin. Cutch hitting nukes. Oh we’re back back.”

@Thebigbadboogie is feeling good about the scenario, “I love that Cutch is having a little resurgence in what is likely his last go. Even more, I love seeing the stands this full in Pittsburgh. It’s a beautiful stadium, a town with great fans, and now is the time to come out for the Buccos not just the Steelers and Pens.”

The win was the Pirates' seventh in a row.

“I didn’t even know we had six (straight) wins but I think it’s just the way our mentality is,” McCutchen said, per the AP. “Just show up, try to win today. Obviously, with the pitching we’ve been able to have, our starters have been going out and we’ve been able to get some timely hitting when we’ve needed, even if our starters aren’t able to be able to shut them out like Ortiz did today.”

Lefty Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound as the Pirates go for the three-game sweep Sunday, opposite Phillies right-hander Tyler Phillips.

Pirates' great Andrew McCutchen finishing second stint with team

McCutchen, who was once the cream of the crop in centerfield, is nearing the end of his career. McCutchen, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pirates, his first MLB home, before the 2023 season, is already 37 years old.

He made his name with the Pirates from 2009-17. He was a five-time All-Star and was named National League MVP in 2013 where he hit .317 with 21 home runs, 27 stolen bases, and 84 RBIs.

After a multi-year stint with the Phillies, he decided to wrap his career in Pittsburgh. Last year, his season ended after he partially tore his Achilles tendon in September.

So far this season, McCutchen is hitting .231 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs. He has an OPS of .724 for a Pirates team that is starting to find its footing on the back end of his career.