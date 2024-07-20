The Los Angeles Dodgers have been searching for production at third base since slugger Max Muncy went down with an oblique injury in the middle of May. Now they may be considering shifting Miguel Vargas to the position, per Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times:

“Miguel Vargas taking ground balls at 3B again … have to wonder if Dodgers are getting a little more serious about moving Vargas back to the INF with as little production as they're getting at 3B since Max Muncy suffered oblique strain in mid-May.”

The Dodgers have been predominantly platooning Enrique Hernandez, Cavan Biggio, and Chris Taylor at third base, and the results have been less than ideal. Hernandez is hitting just .191 with a .557 OPS. Biggio is batting .193 with a .596 OPS. Taylor is hitting even worse than either of the other two players, batting just .153 with a .515 OPS.

As injuries mounted up, the Dodgers went skidding into the All-Star break. Los Angeles went just 4-9 over their last 13 games before the break. In their first game back after the break, it looked like LA was headed for another disappointing loss before Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to top the Red Sox 4-1.

Perhaps getting some more production out of the third base position will help the Dodgers right the ship as they enter the season's stretch run.

Dodgers' Max Muncy receives injury update

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes appeared on High Heat on Friday and gave an update on Muncy, who has been on the 60-day IL since mid-May after straining his oblique.

Muncy has started to throw baseballs with some intensity, which is a sign of progression for the slugger. He was expected to return sooner but had to stop swinging in early July after suffering a setback in his recovery. Dave Roberts said last week that Muncy won't likely be activated off the IL until August.

The Dodgers are one of the best offensive teams in all of Major League Baseball, ranking top five in numerous categories. On the mound, they're also thriving with a 3.76 ERA. But Los Angeles needs more pop out of the hot corner, especially as they work their way back from multiple injuries.

The team is missing Muncy, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jason Heyward, and Tyler Glasnow. Fortunately for the Dodgers, Glasnow is set to return from his injury and rejoin the starting rotation shortly.