Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are always in the mix in the debate over the greatest basketball player of all time. This ongoing discussion has sparked interest among WNBA stars as well, with players like Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum and New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu offering their own intriguing perspectives on the matter.

At the WNBA All-Star Weekend, players shared their picks for the greatest of all time in basketball. Their answers ranged from including both NBA and WNBA legends to focusing exclusively on NBA greats.

Kelsey Plum and other WNBA stars' GOATs

When asked about their GOAT picks, Ionescu chose Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry while Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces named LeBron James as her NBA GOAT and Diana Taurasi for the WNBA.

Jonquel Jones included both Richard Hamilton of the Detroit Pistons and LeBron James in her list.

Kahleah Copper selected Kobe Bryant, while DeWanna Bonner chose Diana Taurasi as her GOAT. LeBron James and Kobe Bryant emerged as the most popular choices among the players, alongside Diana Taurasi. Notably, none of the WNBA stars named Michael Jordan as their GOAT, which might spark some controversy.

Michael Jordan not mentioned once

This might be because many WNBA players are younger and didn't experience Michael Jordan's peak years, so they might not have the same emotional connection to him. Still, it's interesting that Jordan was largely overlooked in their picks.

The varied responses from the players highlight the ongoing subjectivity of the GOAT debate. With most players offering distinct choices for the greatest of all time, it’s clear that opinions on this topic remain as varied as ever.

While this could simply reflect personal preferences and the era in which these players grew up, it raises questions about how Jordan is perceived in the GOAT debate today.

The GOAT debate now seems to focus less on performance and statistics and more on personal sentiment and how players view their all-time greatest star.

The All-Star weekend's main event drew major fan interest, showcasing a rare clash between the league's top players and the national team. On Saturday, the WNBA All-Stars defeated the star-studded Team USA 117-109.

WNBA All-Star vs. Team USA

Star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stole the spotlight, thrilling fans throughout the weekend. While Clark scored just four points and faced shooting struggles, she set a rookie record with 10 assists in the All-Star game. Meanwhile, Reese made history as the first rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star game.

Arike Ogunbowale of Team WNBA set a new record for most points in a WNBA All-Star game, securing her second All-Star Game MVP award.

Despite a scoreless first half, Ogunbowale erupted for 34 points (10-for-20 FG) after receiving a pep talk from coach Cheryl Miller. She drilled eight of 13 three-pointers, helping Team WNBA pull ahead by as many as 20 points. Ogunbowale also added six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Kelsey Plum, representing Team USA, scored nine points and dished out six assists in just 13 minutes of play. Ionescu contributed five points during her 21 minutes on the court.

The WNBA's Olympic break will conclude on August 14, providing players with a well-deserved rest during the season.