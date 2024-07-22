Conscript is a top-down survival horror set in World War I. Check out the Conscript release date, gameplay, story, trailers, and more here.

CONSCRIPT Release Date: July 23, 2024

The recent “Rendevouz With Death” trailer announced the Conscript release date: July 23, 2024. The game will be available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and gog.com, as well as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. On some timezones, the release date is on July 24.

The game is also Steam Deck verified. Conscript is developed by Catchweight Studio, a one-man game development studio based in Melbourne, Australia. According to Jordan Mochi, the studio’s only member, Conscript is technically his first endeavor in game development. “I have never been tempted to start any other projects,” said Mochi. “Something compels me to create this game and tell this story.”

CONSCRIPT was initially revealed in 2020, and development began in 2017. Mochi says he drew inspiration from his passion for history and love of old-school survival horror games. Shortly after the reveal, a Kickstarter for the game was launched. The funding period ran for 30 days and raised over AU$ 39000 (~USD 26000), surpassing the base funding and unlocking additional tiers like extra difficulty modes and a bonus weapon.

Pre-orders are now open for the Standard, Deluxe, and Officer Editions of the game. Players who pre-order will receive the Golden Gun and the golden inventory bag style.

The Deluxe Edition includes the Trench Raider Pack which contains the “Elite Trench Raider,” “Pilot,” and “English Tommy” uniforms. The Officer Edition will include this as well as the Digital Soundtrack.

CONSCRIPT Story

This game is set in 1916 in the middle of the Great War as it promises to “blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience.”

You take on the role of Andre, a French soldier who is searching for his missing-in-action brother, Pierre, during the Battle of Verdun. Andre awakes after fighting Germans over Fort de Vaux with his comrades either dead or missing, and Pierre is nowhere to be found.

You will have to search trenches, navigate forts, solve puzzles, and go through themed areas in your journey. In a single playthrough, players will explore diseased and muddy trenches, a ravaged town, damp underground passages, an overrun fort, and “otherworldly dungeons.”

CONSCRIPT Gameplay

CONSCRIPT is a top-down survival horror game with PS1-inspired graphics, similar to games like Project Zomboid. It also bills itself as being highly re-playable, and players can tweak various difficulty settings, explore multiple endings, and unlock costumes and bonus weapons as they go through the game.

You will have to fight enemy combatants using WW1-era melee weapons and firearms while finding the path forward by solving complex environmental puzzles. The weapons include

There is also an element of item management as your inventory is a big part of your journey. The limited materials scattered throughout can be used to craft ammunition, healing supplies, and other necessities to help your journey.

