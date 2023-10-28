Capcom and FunPlus bring a new collaboration that takes Resident Evil characters to the State of Survival game. In this spooktacular State of Survival Halloween Event, Chris Redfield and Lady Dimitrescu face-off, with Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong arriving later on as reinforcements.

The new State of Survival Halloween Event arrives on October 27, 2023, and will span two phases. The first phase will see the deadly fungus RA13, created by the evil GigaCorp, threaten the base, forcing Sarge and Becca to call on the help of guest hero Chris Redfield, as the fungus also heralds the arrival of the formidable Lady Dimitrescu. The persistent attacks of the new threats will lead to the arrival of two more beloved Resident Evil characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong, to reinforce the base as the second phase starts on December 1st.

Chris Redfield, as well as Lady Dimitrescu, appear in their Resident Evil Village appearances, while Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong appear as they did in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Capcom and seamlessly merge the Resident Evil and State of Survival universes,” says FunPlus Chief Business Officer Chris Petrovic. “The incredible synergy between the two franchises makes for a perfect fit, offering fans a truly immersive gaming experience..”

“The Capcom Team is delighted to collaborate with the State of Survival,” says Capcom in an official statement. “Chris and Lady Dimitrescu are waiting for you this fall. Enjoy the world of Resident Evil through exploration and Settlement decorations unique to this collaboration.”

Apart from Resident Evil heroes, players can also unlock during the State of Survival Halloween Event-themed HQ skins, Settlement decorations, and Avatar frames.

Through this collaboration, State of Survival adds yet more heroes from other popular horror-themed IPs, with its current roster already including Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead and The Joker from the DC Universe.

New players may download State of Survival on iOS and Android.