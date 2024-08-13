ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals hit the road as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Twins prediction and pick.

Royals-Twins Projected Starters

Seth Lugo vs. Undecided

Seth Lugo (13-6) with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Lugo went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, four walks, and a home run. Six runs were scored, with four of them being earned, as he took the loss to the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits:

Undecided (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Twins Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NSKC/BSNO

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .347 on the year with a .394 on-base percentage. Witt has 22 home runsand 87 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 100 times. Vinnie Pasquantino has also been solid this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .317 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has 17 home runs and 84 RBIS this year while scoring 53 times. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .280 this year with a .341 on-base percentage. Perez has 21 home runs, 78 RBIS, and has scored 48 runs on the year.

Bobby Witt Jr. has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .435 on-base percentage. Witt has two doubles, a triple, and two home runs in the last week. This has led to eight RBIS and six runs scored. Michael Massey is also hot. He is hitting .412 in the last week with a double, a triple, and a home run. Massey has four RBIS and five runs scored. Vinnie Pasquantino is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting .227 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored three times.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 17 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 41 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .245 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 41 times this year. Also playing well is Byron Buxton .buxton is hitting .278 this year with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 49 RBIS and 54 runs scored this year.

Matt Wallner comes into the game hot. He is hitting .333 over the last week with a .368 on-base percentage. He has a home run and five RBIs while scoring twice this year. Byron Buxton is also playing well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored twice runs in nthe last week. Rounding out the hottest bats is Carlos Santana. He is hitting .273 with a .304 on-base percentage in the last week. Santana has a home run, and RBI and three runs scored in the last six games.

Current memebrs of the Twins have 62 career at-bats against Seth Lugo. they have hit .274 off him with three home runs and four RBIs. Max Kepler is three for 11 with a doubles, a home run, and an RBI. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana is two for 11 with a home run, a walk, and an RBI. Christian Vasquez also has a home run, his only hit in six at-bats against Lugo.

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick

Seth Lugo has been great this year. He is tied for first in wins, sits third in ERA, and tied for 12th in WHIP. Still, he has not been the same since the All-Star break. He has two solid starts in which he went 17 innings giving up a total of two runs. In the other two starts, he has given up 12 runs, with ten earned in 11.2 innings of work. The Royals have a slightly better offense as well. In the last week, the Twins have struggled to score, scoring just over three runs per game. The Royals are scoring nearly six runs per game. Take the Royals in this one.

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-102)