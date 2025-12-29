While the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young try to recover from a poor game, they still have multiple routes to a division title. And Dave Canales dropped a truth bomb after Young’s long day against the Seahawks, according to a post on X by Joseph Person.

“Canales on the pressure Bryce Young faced vs. the Seahawks: “That's life in the big leagues. I didn't see the offensive line as a limiting factor of what we could do yesterday.”

Young completed only 14 of 24 passes for a paltry 54 yards. He had no touchdown passes, one interception, and took a pair of sacks.

Panthers QB Bryce Young seems to have limitations

Despite his terrible performance, Young tried to point to the future, according to the Panthers’ YouTube page via al.com.

“We don’t deal in hypotheticals,” Young said. “We’re all about just winning today. We just want to go 1-0 today. Didn’t get that done. That’s what sucks. But the blessing is we have the opportunity. For us, we get to start the playoffs a week early. This is what we wanted, what we were excited for. So we’ll have a quick 24. We’ll come back tomorrow, make sure we grow from it, and we’ll flush it. Again, we get to start it one week early, so we’re grateful for that opportunity.”

Canales said the Seahawks did a superb job on defense, according to the Panthers’ YouTube page via al.com.

“They did a great job having discipline, staying deep on a lot of our concepts,” Canales said. “I think what you saw is a lot of balls go to the checkdowns in different ways. They rallied up and tackled us really well. We didn’t end up getting a lot of yards out of some of those checkdowns. It wasn’t for a lack of trying. We called some passes, tried to go down the field.”

The Panthers (8-8) will meet the Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. (ET). A win gives them the division title. Their secondary path requires a Falcons upset of the Rams tonight, along with a Falcons' victory in Week 18.