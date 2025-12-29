At 7-8-1, the Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't plan to call off the dogs in Week 18.

As the Cowboys take on the New York Giants, Schottenheimer is expecting every healthy member of the team to play, via Todd Archer of ESPN. That includes the offensive starters spearheaded by quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Plan on finishing strong and having Dak play,” Schottenheimer said.

When Prescott has played, the offense has shined. Dallas enters Week 18 ranked first in total offense, averaging 398.6 yards per game. Prescott leads all quarterbacks with 4,482 passing yards. He is tied for third with 30 passing touchdowns. But for all of Prescott and the offense's success, the defense wasn't able to match it throughout 2025.

The Cowboys rank 30th in total defense, allowing 376.8 YPG. Their pass defense has been worst in the league, allowing 253.6 YPG. As Dallas approaches their offseason, improving their defense will be their top priority. Maybe a guy like Micah Parsons could help?

All jokes aside, Schottenheimer is entering the final game of the season as serious as he can be. Ultimately, the Cowboys and Giants are playing for pride. But that is something the head coach values. He wants to end things on the right foot and with momentum entering 2026.

With a win, Schottenheimer will end his first year at the helm with a 8-8-1 record; a loss 7-9-1. While not the most outstanding result, he now sees exactly what the Cowboys need to improve. The head coach is expecting Dallas to pull out one more big win before attacking the offseason.