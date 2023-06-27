The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly in advanced talks on a trade that would have sent former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton to Dallas, according to Marc Stein.

The proposed deal would have sent Deandre Ayton to the Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee to Phoenix, but the Suns reportedly balked at McGee's inclusion, according to Stein.

It has been reported that the Suns are now planning to move ahead and keep Ayton for next season, which Stein says indicates that Phoenix might not have been able to find the value for him on the trade market that they thought they would get.

The Suns were reportedly considering the trade because they believed that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Richaun Holmes would fit into the team's rotation in support of the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns' rotation has holes when it comes to the depth of the team. Phoenix reportedly believed that those two players would have helped with those concerns, according to Stein.

The Mavericks wanted to add a frontline center this offseason, and it was their top priority outside of re-signing Kyrie Irving, according to Stein. Instead, the Mavericks landed Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper in the NBA Draft.

Sources with knowledge of the negotiations between the Suns and Mavericks say that a resumption of talks can not be ruled out. Despite the Suns indicating that they are keeping Ayton, it will be interesting to see if the Mavericks can make an offer that ends up being attractive enough for a deal to happen.