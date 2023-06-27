The Phoenix Suns are set to make their revenge season. Their loss to the eventual NBA Champions Denver Nuggets prompted a lot of changes including the trade for Bradley Beal. One thing remains constant among all these movements. The competitive spirits of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker remain unwavering.

The All-Star duo of the Suns was seen knocking down shots in the Bahamas. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been working on their jump shots relentlessly this offseason. It has not even been a month since the NBA Finals ended. They are both blood-hungry for a championship run.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker getting up shots together in the Bahamas 😎 (via @3AM__MO)pic.twitter.com/1pcVjPmHr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant may be working on retaining his shooting efficiency. The Slim Reaper had a 50-40-90 shooting run during the 2022-23 season. He knocked down 56% of his shots from the field which rewarded him with 29.1 points. His shooting from beyond the arc has also been great as he sank 40.4% of the jumpers he took from the area. The charity stripe was also not safe from his shots. He made defenders regret fouling him by sinking 91.9% on the free throw area. The improvement he could be working on would be fatigue and injury management. He only played 47 games which is lackluster.

Devin Booker could be working on his outside shot as he only knocked down 35.1% of his shots from deep. His field goal percentage was still great as he averaged 49.4% on his active play shots.

Both Phoenix Suns stars need to work on their ability to stay on the court. Devin Booker only played 53 games for them and they would need a leader in the absence of Chris Paul.

Will outshooting the opponents be enough for the Suns to earn the Larry O'Brien trophy?