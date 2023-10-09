The Buffalo Sabres locked up a crucial piece of their future on Monday morning, inking superstar defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a monster eight-year, $88 million contract extension, the team announced.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022-23, recording 15 goals and 73 points in 78 games as the Sabres came within one win of advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

“I know I'm biased, but I look at him as one of the top in the world at what he does,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said about his best blueliner, per NHL.com. “He's taken huge steps. I couldn't be more proud of him but I also know how much work he's put into this. I still think he's going to get better. You hear me say that a lot. He's a player I believe will keep getting better.”

“He's so competitive,” team captain Kyle Okposo echoed. “That's probably his best leadership quality, how competitive he is. He just wants to win all the time. He wants to be the best. He wants to be on the ice in every situation. He's been incredible.”

Dahlin's new contract will pay him $11 million AAV, making him the highest paid player on the team. After making $6 million in 2023-24, his new deal with kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season.

He's the fourth player to earn a long-term contract with the organization since the start of last season, joining forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens, and D-man Mattias Samuelsson.

“I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said shortly before signing the contract that will keep him in Western New York for the better part of his career.

The Swedish star tied for fifth among NHL defensemen last season, and his 73 points were the third-highest mark by a blueliner in Sabres history. He also ranked fourth among skaters in ice time despite missing four games of the season.

Overall, Rasmus Dahlin has scored 233 points in 355 career games in Buffalo. As the Sabres continue to improve, and with his new lucrative contract behind him, expect another excellent year from the Swede in 2023-24.