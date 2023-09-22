The 2023-2024 NHL season is right around the corner, and the Buffalo Sabres are doing what they can to lock in some players for the long term. Both Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, two franchise staple defensemen, have been the center of contract discussions leading up to training camp, although nothing materialized when camps began for the Sabres.

However, the Sabres would love to lock them in for the long haul, and Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams spoke about what the plans are for them amid ongoing discussions, per Lance Lysowski of Buffalo News.

“The key takeaways are that I’ve explained to their camps and to them individually how important they are to this franchise and how we feel about them, and we want them here long term and just that kind of conversation. They’ve clearly indicated to me and to us that this is where they want to be, and they believe in this team, and they believe in the direction we’re headed…These are not easy to get done.”

Adams also mentioned that talks were “intense” leading up to the first day of camp, so there is traction in some form.

Finding a way to sign both of these players is important for the Sabres, and Dahlin spoke about the contract discussions but reiterated that he has nothing but love for the franchise and the city: “I have one more year on my contract and I’m not really worried about anything. I love the city. I love the team. I love everything. So, I’m not worried.”

Dahlin was picked for his second All-Star game this past season after being named as an injury replacement and he is just 23 years old. Both Power and Dahlin were top picks in their respective draft classes, so it's essential for Adams to try and sign them to contracts before they can hit the free-agent market.