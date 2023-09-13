Erik Karlsson burst back onto the scene in 2022-23, turning back the clock and scoring an absolutely outrageous 101 points en route to his third Norris Trophy. The fact he did it with the lowly San Jose Sharks is seriously impressive; he became the first D-man to score over 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch accomplished the feat during the 1991-92 season.

Now a Pittsburgh Penguin, the 33-year-old will look to become the first blueliner to achieve back-to-back 100-point campaigns since one of the greats Paul Coffey did it with the Edmonton Oilers over 30 years ago. Instead of a bottom-feeding team like the Sharks, Karlsson will have the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel to play with in 2023-24 and beyond. But the Swedish superstar has significant competition for the award this season, with a couple of excellent young defensemen prepped for monster seasons from the back end.

Although the chances of Karlsson going back-to-back certainly aren’t impossible, there hasn’t been a repeat Norris Trophy winner since Nick Lidstrom won three straight between 2005-08 with the powerhouse Detroit Red Wings. Here are our early Norris Trophy contenders with the NHL season just under a month away.

Honorable mentions: Roman Josi, Dougie Hamilton, Adam Fox, Charlie McAvoy

5) Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson is one of the most enjoyable players in the show to watch. He’s smooth, he’s talented, he’s creative, and he’s capable of playing like a superstar forward on any given night. Karlsson has won three Norris Trophies in his career, and it’s impossible to bet against him going for a fourth with the talented supporting cast he will have on the Penguins.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

GM Kyle Dubas knows that the championship window is closing, but he pried it back open by making the blockbuster trade of the summer to bring the Swede to Pennsylvania. There’s no reason why he couldn’t score at a point-per-game clip in 2023-24, although expecting 100 points again in a very lofty goal. Only 11 players managed to do it last season, and of course, they were all forwards except him.

Still, manning a potent first powerplay unit in Pittsburgh should keep the former first-round pick in the running for his fourth Norris, and if his defensive play and health can hold up, Erik Karlsson has as good a chance as anyone to stack the hardware next summer.

4) Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin has gotten better and better every year, and almost helped the Buffalo Sabres end the longest current NHL postseason drought after a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign. Hyped as one of the 21st century’s greatest blueline prospects, the Sabres took him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

It took Dahlin some time to get acclimated to the professional game, but he truly broke out last season. He greatly improved his defensive game and scored a remarkable 73 points in 78 games for the Western New York franchise. Still just 23-years-old, Dahlin continues to make strikes in the NHL, and if he can improve his defensive game and the Sabres can find a way back into the dance next April, he’s got a legitimate shot for his first Norris Trophy award.

3) Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen spent a few years in the shadow of offensive dynamo John Klingberg, but the Dallas Stars are now the Finnish superstar’s team. Drafted No. 3 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, Heiskanen broke out in similar fashion to Dahlin in 2022-23, scoring 73 points in 79 games for an excellent Stars team.

Besides his offensive prowess, Heiskanen is one of the league’s best defenders who makes significant contributions to both 5-on-5 and special teams. Coming off a career year, he’s shown that he can shut down the league’s best players while competing on a Stanley Cup contender. At 24-years-old, there’s likely a Norris Trophy with his name on it one of these years.

2) Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Probably the biggest surprise to most hockey fans on this list, Quinn Hughes has quietly become one of the NHL’s best defensemen in Vancouver. And the Canucks have taken notice, giving the young American the well-deserved ‘C’ after a superb season. There are few D-men in the league who can pile up assists like Hughes can; he amassed 60 assists and 68 points in 2021-22, and followed it up with 69 apples and 76 points in a superb campaign for the Canucks in 2022-23.

The 23-year-old will be motivated to take his game to even greater heights as the franchise’s 15th captain, and he’s a legitimate dark horse candidate to be a Norris Trophy finalist next summer.

1) Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar is not only the best hockey defenseman in the world, he’s one of the premier players on the globe, period. If not for Karlsson, Makar would have won his second straight Norris Trophy after running away with his maiden award in 2021-22. A threat to score every time he’s on the ice, Makar is a treat to watch, and will likely go down as one of the best No. 4 overall picks in NHL history.

The 24-year-old has already proven himself, winning the Conn Smythe trophy at the conclusion of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup. Makar struggled with injuries last year, but he still scored at a 90-point pace while playing exceptional defense at 5-on-5. A three-time Norris Trophy finalist, this award will be Cale Makar’s to lose for as long as he keeps playing at an otherworldly level in Denver.