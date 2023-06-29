Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn will miss at least six months after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“Buffalo prospect Jack Quinn had successful surgery last night to repair an Achilles tendon injury suffered this week during training,” Friedman reported on Thursday. “The talented forward is expected to make a full recovery (timeline tends to be 4-6 months), but will miss at least the start of next season.”

It’s certainly not at all ideal for Sabres fans, as the former first-round pick had been coming into his own and was preparing for a role in the top-six in 2023-24. That will likely still be where he slots in when he returns, but obviously, Achilles injuries are unpredictable and he could miss a few months of the campaign.

Quinn had 14 goals and 37 points last season with Buffalo over 75 games as the team came within one win of qualifying for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 21-year-old also had a successful showing with Team Canada at the World Championship, producing seven points in 10 games as Canada won the gold medal.

The Sabres drafted Jack Quinn with the eighth overall selection in 2020, and will hope he can be an option as soon as possible next season as the team makes a push for the playoffs in 2023.

Buffalo hasn't qualified for the postseason since 2011 when they lost in Game 7 to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round; it's the longest active postseason drought in the National Hockey League.

But the future is bright in Western New York, and the expectations are firmly set to still be playing in mid-April of 2024.