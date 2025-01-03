There's something about playing the Colorado Avalanche that doesn't agree with the Buffalo Sabres. Just over one month ago, the Sabres blew what was originally a 4-0 lead in the first period against the Avalanche, who scored five unanswered goals to win 5-4.

On Thursday night, the Sabres had 3-0, 4-2, and 5-3 leads over the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, only to lose 6-5 in overtime. Devon Toews capped the scoring with a breakaway goal in overtime:

Expand Tweet

It was the second brutal loss for the last-place Sabres to the Avalanche in a month, and their fans immediately began expressing their discontent on social media.

“This hurt more than the last Colorado game. Absolutely unbelievable,” expressed @Wynnsanity.

“Watching this disgrace of a hockey club makes me question if I even want to be a hockey fan anymore,” wrote @StevenJoerger.

“for my mental health that will be my last watched game of the year,” opined @Defendant.

“Not watching another game the rest of season. F***ing Joke. Fire Lindy and Adam’s and trade some of these bums,” added @professor91xx.

“Have you considered folding and coming back as an expansion team?” asked @Toeknee25.

“Avs scored like 3 goals in less than like 3 minutes. Bringing back Lindy Ruff was the worst mistake EVER, and Adams should be fired on the way to the plane,” @JWrestlingV2.

“Adams needs to go and some of these guys need to be traded. There is just no drive to win from any of these guys. It's crazy. Worse team of all time with any sort of lead,” expressed @KeithKwiatkows9.

The Sabres will take on the Vegas Golden Knights (and former captain Jack Eichel) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Sabres have now lost two straight to the Avalanche in devastating fashion

The Sabres are in last pace in the Eastern Conference, and it's the second time this season that they've lost in devastating fashion to the Avalanche. During that stretch, they also lost 13 consecutive games.

Their losing even prompted a visit from Sabres team owner Terry Pegula in December before a game against the Montreal Canadiens.