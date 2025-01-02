ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Sabres head to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Sabres-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sabres-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Avalanche Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +190

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Avalanche

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: MSG Buffalo, Altitude Sports

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

Buffalo is coming off a loss, but they were one a three-game win streak before that. Unfortunately, the Sabres were on a 13-game losing streak before starting that small win streak. One thing they did exceptionally well on their win streak was score the puck. In their last three wins, the Sabres scored 17 total goals giving them an average of 5.67 per game. Now, I would not expect a lot of goals in this game, but if they can just get to just three goals, they will give themselves a chance to win.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be the starter in net for the Sabres Thursday night. He also gives the team their best chance to win. Luukkonen allows just 2.95 goals per game, and his save percentage is just a hair under .900. He has also won three of his last four starts. In those four games, Luukkonen has allowed just eight total goals while having a save percentage of .929. He is having a great stretch of games, the Sabres need him to continue that if they want to win Thursday night.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche are a pretty good scoring team. They are sixth in the NHL in goals per game, tied for sixth in shot percentage, and they have the seventh-most total shots in the NHL. Colorado is on a five-game winning streak, and they have scored at least four goals in all of five matchups. When the Avalanche can get to that four-goal mark, they have a record of 17-2-0. Colorado is 20-5-0 when they get to three goals. As long as the Avalanche can keep scoring as they have been, this game should not be a problem for them.

Colorado is expected to have Mackenzie Blackwood as their goaltender Thursday night. Like Luukonnen on the Sabres, Blackwood gives his team the best chance to win. Blackwood allows 2.71 goals per game, and his save percentage is .917, which ranks fifth in the NHL. In December, Blackwood is allowing just 2.10 goals per game while owning a save percentage of .935. He has not allowed more than two goals in his last six starts. Keeping opponents under three goals makes it very easy to win hockey games. If he can continue to play well, the Avalanche will win this game.

Final Sabres-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now on both ends of the ice. Their play in the defensive zone, and in net is very good. However, their play in the offensive zone is even better. I am expecting that to continue Thursday night. I will not only take the Avalanche to win this game at home, but I like them to cover the spread, as well.

Final Sabres-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+114)