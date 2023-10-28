The NHL's Department of Player Safety suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton for two games on Saturday due to an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier, according to Josh Gold-Smith and Kyle Cushman of theScore.

Connor Clifton delivered the hit to Nico Hischier's head with four minutes left in the first period in the game between the Sabres and Devils, which resulted in Clifton receiving a match penalty. The Devils went on to win the game 5-4.

Clifton was also given a fighting major for the aftermath of the hit, while Ondrej Palat got an instigator penalty, a fighting major along with a 10-minute misconduct.

After the game, Clifton said that he hoped Hischier was okay and that the hit was a mistake, according to Gold-Smith and Cushman. He said it was a mistimed collision because he anticipated that Hischier was going to carry the puck over the blue line.

Hischier then sat out the rest of the first period, returned for the second, but did not play in the third period. Head coach Lindy Ruff said that was a precautionary measure to protect Hischier..

“Just held out, precautionary,” Lindy Ruff said, according to Gold-Smith and Cushman.

Ruff did say that Hischier will not play on Sunday at home against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury. The next game for the Devils after that is on the road on Thursday against the Wild again. It will be worth monitoring Hischier's status ahead of that game.

Clifton is scheduled to miss games against the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers before being eligible to return for the second game of a home-and-home with the Flyers on Nov. 3.