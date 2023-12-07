Agent Scott Boras talked about the reality of Dylan Cease remaining with the White Sox, and what he said will have Braves fans hyped

The Atlanta Braves won more than 100 games in 2023, but they're still looking to add to their roster.

In particular, the Braves could use another pitcher after parting ways with injury prone starters Kyle Wright and Mike Soroka this offseason. Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease is expected by agent Scott Boras to be dealt as the team rebuilds, and it would be a fun hometown fit, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“Asked if he feels Dylan Cease will be traded this winter, Scott Boras said, in part, ‘the idea of it is that (the White Sox) are certainly gonna cross the bridge, no doubt.' Regardless of the chances of it happening, it would be a fun hometown fit for ATL”

Cease attended Milton High School, which is about 25 miles from Truist Park, where the Braves play. In his offseasons, the White Sox starting pitcher lives in Woodstock.

The Braves are currently considered the favorite to land Cease from Chicago.

The Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the known pursuers of Cease, who owns a 3.54 ERA over the last three seasons. He has started 97 games and struck out 667 batters, tallying a 121 ERA+ as the White Sox went from up-and-coming playoff contender to one of the worst teams in the sport.

The Braves currently have Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Bryce Elder, and Charlie Morton in the rotation. Should Atlanta land Cease, he would likely be the team's number two starter behind Strider – forming the best mustachioed 1-2 punch in Major League Baseball.