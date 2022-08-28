TI11 Finals Tickets Giveaway – Secretlab to give 2 free TI11 tickets

Are you one of the fans who lost to bots and scalpers when The International 2022 tickets went on sale? Secretlab is here to the rescue with their TI11 Finals Tickets Giveaway. Well, at least to the two lucky winners of the giveaway. Secretlab can’t possibly buy tickets for all of us.

‼ WIN TI11 GRAND FINAL TICKETS ‼

Secretlab is granting #Dota2 fans an EXCLUSIVE opportunity to attend #TI11 with a friend. For a chance to win: – Tag a friend you wanna take to #TI11 (make sure you follow us)

– Tell us what attending the event would mean to you pic.twitter.com/2bs6VXgTnT — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) August 27, 2022

In any case, you heard it right. You can win a pair of sweet TI11 tickets for you and a mate so you can watch PSG.LGD lose in the TI Finals for the third time in a row in spite of being, arguably, the best Dota 2 team right now (I’m just kidding, PSG.LGD fans. Please don’t kill me). All you have to do is follow Secretlab’s Twitter account, retweet this tweet, tag a friend of yours and explain exactly what attending the TI11 Finals means to you. It’s that easy! Winners will be chosen on September 3, which is just a few days from now, so get to writing your essays!

This year’s The International for a few reasons. Firstly, its ticket prices are almost double what was offered in previous The Internationals (that’s just Singapore for you, I guess.) Secondly, Valve’s ticketing partner for this event, Ticketmaster, failed to safeguard the tickets from bots and scalpers. Hence, the very scarce TI tickets ended up in the hands of resellers instead of fans. Given that this would be the first time since the pandemic that The International would have an audience, as well as the fact that this is the first International in Asia, emotions ran high for many fans.

Thankfully, we have Secretlab here making the dreams of at least two more fans come true with their TI11 tickets giveaway. We just hope that whoever wins the tickets won’t give in to the temptation of reselling the tickets – those fetch a high price right now, after all. From the base price of $498 SGD for a weekend pass for the finals, these tickets are being sold at most thrice the amount in third-party markets.

The International 2022 Finals will be held in The Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 29-30, 2022.