By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns got demolished in their home court by the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. The suffering at the hands of Jayson Tatum and company was so bad that Devin Booker felt like the Suns deserve to get another loss for that defeat.

"Feels like that game should count for two losses." Devin Booker after #Suns fall 125-98 to #Celticspic.twitter.com/j1WAhvnSWo — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 8, 2022

The Suns were blown out of the water by the Celtics whichever way the game is looked from. Their 125-198 loss to Boston was humiliating, to say the least. For one, Phoenix look at itself as a genuine contender to win the NBA title this season, and a loss like the one they just suffered can sometimes lead to players doubting themselves.

That’s not the case here for Booker and the Suns, though.

Despite that setback, Booker is confident that the Suns can turn things around right away. They will have their hands full again, though, in their next assignment, as they will be locking horns with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans this Friday on the road in a battle between the top of the East and the best of the West — again.

The Suns were No. 1 in the West entering Wednesday but a loss to the Celtics and the Pelicans’ win over the Detroit Pistons had Phoenix sliding to the No. 2 spot in the conference’s standings.

Booker scored just 17 points against the Celtics, shooting a salty 6-for-17 line from the field in 25 minutes. As a team, the Suns just did not have it offensively, making only 39.8 percent of their shots and 25 percent of their 3-pointers.