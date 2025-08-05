Just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield returned to training camp. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a minor hand injury in late July, which has seemingly fully healed.

Mayfield returned to the field for Tuesday morning's practice session, Fox Sports' Greg Auman reported. Mayfield showed no limitations upon his return and immediately picked up right where he left off.

Baker Mayfield is back practicing today after missing two days last week with a hand contusion. pic.twitter.com/zyjiSbUbEu — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 5, 2025

Four years ago, Bridgewater might have been able to push Mayfield for the starting job. Those days are long gone, with Mayfield coming off consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns with the Buccaneers. Instead, Bridgewater will compete with longtime backup Kyle Trask for the No. 2 job throughout the preseason.

Bridgewater has yet to officially sign a contract, but all indications suggest that he will do so. He returned to the NFL late in the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions after briefly retiring to coach the football team at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Bridgewater was suspended from his duties after just one year for allegedly providing illegal benefits to his players, which he was widely praised for by the general public.

Teddy Bridgewater joins Baker Mayfield-led quarterback room

Once Bridgewater officially signs a deal, he will compete in a crowded quarterback room. In addition to Mayfield and Trask, the Buccaneers also have Michael Pratt and undrafted rookie Connor Bazelak under contract.

For the time being, Tampa Bay only has three active signal-callers. While Mayfield returned to action, Pratt remains on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury. A 2024 seventh-round pick, Pratt spent his entire rookie season on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad and has yet to make his official NFL debut.

Bridgewater's singing would give the team five quarterbacks on its offseason roster, though the group would essentially be a two-man race for the backup job behind Mayfield. Anything can happen, but Bazelak and Pratt would need to be truly outstanding in the preseason to warrant the job over Trask or Bridgewater.