James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

James Harden has made personal history with an electric first quarter which saw him score 12 points within just a few minutes of game time. That was en route to 16 in the quarter of the opening game of his Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Harden reached 12 points in just 4:19 of game time, hitting two threes and three mid-rangers in that time to open up an early 16-11 lead for his Sixers.

That was the fastest in his career that James Harden reached 12 points, and just the second time he has ever got to that number within the first five minutes of a game. On the only other occasion, he ended the game with 48 points.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the Sixers short-handed due to the absence of Joel Embiid, Harden has been forced to take an increased role for the number three seed, and at least in the early stages of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, he has stepped up to the challenge.

Unfortunately for Harden and the Sixers, they’re up against a very good team in the Boston Celtics, and Jayson Tatum going off for 26 points on 11-14 shooting – with Jaylen Brown chipping in for 16 on 6-7 shooting – in the first half is not what they need.

Courtesy largely of Harden, however, they have been able to keep pace with their more highly fancied opponents. By half-time, Harden had made his way to 21 points on 9-14 shooting, and along with De’Anthony Melton – who hit all five of his three-point attempts in the first half – has helped the Sixers remain within three points of the Celtics at the half.