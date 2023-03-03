The Philadelphia 76ers did all they could to battle the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on Thursday night, but in the end, the Mavs proved too strong a force for the Sixers to handle. James Harden came out with another strong performance for his team, but it still wasn’t enough as they watch Luka and Kyrie utterly dominate the game. This led to the Mavs escaping with a hard-fought 133-126 victory in Dallas.

Kendrick Perkins watched the game, and for his part, the former NBA champ turned his attention to James Harden. Big Perk couldn’t help but call out Harden’s doubters as he pointed out how the former league MVP has successfully evolved his game to what it is today:

“Harden don’t get enough credit for transitioning his game from one of the best scorers in the game… to one of the best floor generals in the game!!! Carry on…” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

I see no lies here. James Harden is still capable of the occasional scoring explosion, but he’s not exactly the same player who averaged 36 points per game. However, as his scoring took a back seat, the 10-time All-Star has averaged double-digit assists over the past couple of seasons. This year, he’s currently dishing out 10.6 dimes per game for the Sixers as he continues to defer to Joel Embiid on the offensive end.

As Perkins suggests, experts and fans alike better put more respect on James Harden’s name for how he’s transformed his game through the years.