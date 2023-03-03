There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Questions have been raised with regard to their fit alongside each other in the Mavs backcourt as two alphas. At this point, however, there is one particular stat that proves just how effective Kyrie is in the clutch.

Right now, Irving leads the entire league in fourth-quarter scoring. Before making the big move to the Mavs, he was already averaging 9.6 points in the final period. When he took his talents to Dallas, he increased this tally even more. Currently, the enigmatic point guard is averaging a whopping 10.1 points in the fourth quarter:

Kyrie Irving is leading the NBA in 4th quarter scoring 👀 Overall: With Mavs:

9.6 PPG 10.1 PPG pic.twitter.com/5uoAubFp13 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

Does this mean that the Mavs should defer to Kyrie in crunch time? Not necessarily. However, there’s no denying that this stat alone goes to show that Irving has been more effective in the fourth quarter as compared to Luka Doncic — at least in terms of scoring.

This wasn’t an issue on Thursday, though, as the Mavs duo showed the entire basketball world just how deadly this combination can be when both superstars are on their game. This was exactly the case against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as Doncic and Irving each scored 42 and 40 points, respectively, to combine for 82 out of Dallas’ 133 points. Unsurprisingly, they edged out Joel Embiid and Co., 133-126.

There’s no doubt that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are two of the top players in the NBA today. If they keep playing like they did on Thursday night, then the Mavs are going to be a legitimate threat to the title.