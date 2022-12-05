By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are rounding out a road trip with an important game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are looking to bounce back from two rough losses. Fortunately for them, they may have more reinforcements to help them get back in the win column. Before tip-off at Toyota Center, there is one big question to address: Is James Harden playing vs. the Rockets?

Is James Harden playing for Sixers vs. Rockets?

On the NBA’s official injury report, Harden is listed as questionable. The 33-year-old has reportedly targeted Monday night’s game for his return after being sidelined since Nov. 2.

James Harden is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Rockets as he looks to make his return. Niang is listed as questionable with foot soreness, Springer is listed as questionable and Maxey is out. For HOU: TyTy Washington and Jae’Sean Tate are out. pic.twitter.com/HdQXzLuFC1 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 5, 2022

Prior to the Sixers’ matchup with the Rockets, Harden got back on the practice court to play five-on-five for the first time since being injured, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. In nine games this season, Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. He is 2-1 against the Rockets since Houston traded him, with each of those three games coming when Harden was with the Brooklyn Nets.

While James Harden is going to try to play, Jaden Springer may also be available again. Due to a quad strain, the young guard has been unavailable for the past two weeks. Georges Niang — one of two Sixers players who have appeared in every game this season, along with P.J. Tucker — is listed as questionable due to soreness in his right foot and Tyrese Maxey remains out.