James Harden said the Philadelphia 76ers give him the “best chance” to win the NBA Finals, per NBA on ESPN.

“Top, for sure. We had some really good teams in Oklahoma City, then that ’18 team in Houston,” Harden told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “But this team is definitely the best chance I’ve had to win.”

The Sixers currently trail the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. But they are playing well and fully expect to make a deep postseason run.

James Harden and Joel Embiid have worked well alongside one another in the Sixers’ offense. Harden previously discussed his partnership with Embiid.

“Our chemistry is much, much better,” Harden said of Embiid, via Sam DiGiovanni. “He’s so dominant and versatile. I’m sure he’s never played with a playmaker like me, so it’s just constant communication. He hasn’t probably rolled this much before. I haven’t had a big that pops like that. So, it’s just constant communication to where if we see something, play-by-play, we just talk about it.”

The James Harden-Joel Embiid duo has taken the league by storm. But other Sixers’ players such as Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris have contributed to Philadelphia’s success.

The 76ers feature a strong balance of star-studded power and necessary roster depth. Milwaukee and Boston are at the top of the East for a reason. But the Sixers will be a dangerous team come playoff time if they can stay healthy.

For now, James Harden will look to help the Sixers continue playing an impressive brand of basketball.