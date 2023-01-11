There are not a lot more terrifying tandems in the NBA today than the Philadelphia 76ers superstar duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid. When both are healthy and playing, the Sixers can be the most unstoppable teams, especially with Harden and Embiid now clicking with each other on the floor.

That’s very much evident Tuesday night during the Sixers’ home game against the Detroit Pistons. By the time James Harden recorded his 15th assist of the contest, he already had a dozen of those dimes to Embiid — a personal best for James Harden in his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

12 of James Harden’s 15 assists tonight have gone to Joel Embiid, his most assists to a single player in any game in his career.

It shouldn’t really be all that surprising to see James Harden playing sweet music with Embiid on the court. With his immense talent in making plays for himself and creating opportunities for others, Harden is always bound to have great assists nights on the strength of his connection with arguably the best center in the NBA today.

All in all, James Harden finished the game against the Pistons with 16 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes of action. Embiid, meanwhile, racked up a game-high 36 points to go with 11 rebounds, as he mowed down a hapless Detroit frontcourt in a 147-116 victory.

The Sixers entered the game versus Detroit with Harden having 85 assists this season to Joel Embiid — the third-most assist combo in the league so far, but they should now be second after the sparkling performance Tuesday.