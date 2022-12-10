By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

James Harden is one of the NBA’s superstars, and while he has his share of critics, there’s little doubt that he has put together spectacular numbers throughout his career.

James Harden is the 4th player in NBA history with 23,000 career points and 6,500 career assists, joining Oscar Robertson, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook with his sixth assist tonight. pic.twitter.com/GxnLnhrfVS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 10, 2022

The 33-year-old Harden is with the 4th team of his career, and he continues to produce for the Philadelphia 76er in a similar manner to the way he did with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

Harden reached a notable milestone Friday night in the 76ers home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He became the 4th player in NBA history with 23,000 career points and 6,500 career assists, joining Oscar Robertson, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook when he delivered his sixth assist of the night.

The 33-year-old, 6-5 guard has been an NBA All-Star in each of the last 10 seasons. The Beard began his notable run with the Rockets when he averaged 25.9 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in the 2012-13 season.

However, he became a true superstar in 2017-18 with the Rockets when he won the first of his 3 consecutive NBA scoring titles. Harden averaged 30.4 points and shot 44.8 percent from the field. He averaged a career-best 36.1 points per game in 2018-19, and he also won the scoring total the following year with a mark of 34.3 points per night.

James Harden has not been above 24.8 points per game since then.

The guard was traded to the 76ers by the Nets last season. Harden is averaging 21.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists in his first full season in Philadelphia. His career best in assists is 11.2 per game in 2016-17.