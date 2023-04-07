Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ second-to-last game of the 2022-23 regular season comes on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers, despite being locked into the Eastern Conference’s third seed, played Joel Embiid and James Harden in a loss to the Miami Heat. Now, it’s time for them to rest up.

Embiid was reported to be out against the Hawks shortly after the loss to the Heat. The NBA injury report confirms that and shows that numerous Sixers players are either confirmed to be out or very likely to be.

Harden (left Achilles injury recovery), Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) and P.J. Tucker (right calf tightness) are out. De’Anthony Melton is doubtful after playing yesterday and being ruled out after three quarters due to right calf tightness. Tobias Harris (left hip injury recovery) and Jaden Springer (right ankle sprain) are questionable. The only injury on the Hawks’ side is De’Andre Hunter, who is listed as questionable with a left knee bone bruise and muscle strain.

While Sixers fans will be pleased to see the key rotation guys likely to sit out, many of them were surely eager to see extended minutes from Springer. The young guard led the Delaware Blue Coats to their first G League championship on Thursday night and was named the MVP of the series after recording 64 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and eight triples in 13 attempts over both games of the series. Although there’s a chance he plays, he will likely be quite tired after playing serious minutes in the G League playoffs.

Resting key players before the postseason is in full swing across the NBA. With the Sixers’ playoff seeding set, it makes all the sense in the world. Be on the lookout for gaudy stat lines from Shake Milton, Danuel House Jr., Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed as they face Trae Young and the Hawks.