Former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Same Hinkie took to Twitter after Joel Embiid was announced as the league’s Most Valuable Player, and needless to say, he was pumped up to hear the news.

“Dream dreams,” Sam Hinkie said on Twitter.

Sam Hinkie drafted Joel Embiid with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft, and he has obviously been at the center of the 76ers emerging as a contender. The selection of Embiid did not look good for the first two seasons of his career. He did not play in any games in the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. Since stepping on the court in the 2016-2017 season, Embiid has proved his value.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Embiid has been in contention for the Most Valuable Player award for multiple years, but has lost out to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets for the last two seasons.

There was much debate about whether Embiid should win the award or Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets should win the award for the third time in a row. Ultimately, the voters went with Embiid, who put up his highest points-per-game with 33.1, according to Basketball Reference.

The good news continues for 76ers fans. Embiid missed Game 1 of the team’s series against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs, but is expected to play in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday.

Despite Embiid’s absence, the 76ers beat the Celtics in Game 1 with James Harden carrying the team. Embiid and the 76ers hope to continue a successful run in the NBA Playoffs by beating the Celtics to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.