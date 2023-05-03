Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

James Harden has a short but powerful message for Joel Embiid after the Philadelphia 76ers star won the 2022-23 MVP award.

On Tuesday, Embiid was officially named MVP, beating both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the honor by a wide margin. Of course the whole Philly fanbase celebrated the victory, with Embiid’s fellow NBA players heaping praise on him as well.

A live look during the announcement also showed his Sixers teammates cheering for him, with Harden himself giving his running mate a hug following the massive recognition.

Harden didn’t stop there. On Twitter, the Sixers playmaker shared photos from the announcement and highlighted how the MVP win was “long overdue” and “well deserved.”

Joel Embiid finished as a runner-up to Nikola Jokic in the MVP voting in the previous two seasons, and when the 2022-23 campaign started, it looked like history was going to repeat itself.

However, a really strong performance from Embiid in the second half of the season propelled him to the top of the MVP leaderboard and allowed him to leapfrog Jokic in the race. While there are still critics who don’t agree on his win, the fact remains that Embiid had a phenomenal season and was equally deserving to win as the other candidates.

As James Harden said, Embiid’s win is “long overdue.” He has been one of the top players in the league over the past few years, and it’s only this season when he left little doubt that he is a tier above the others.

Regardless of what others say, Embiid is the MVP and he earned it.