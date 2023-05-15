A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Doc Rivers’ seat is at its hottest at the moment following yet another failure by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs. Despite a loaded roster that now features two MVP winners in Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Sixers got taken out in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

While Rivers’ list of playoff busts has now gotten longer following Sunday’s 112-88 loss to Boston, he still appears to have the full trust of Joel Embiid.

“I thought he’s done a fantastic job. We’ve gotten better over the years,” Joel Embiid said of Doc Rivers after the Sixers’ Game 7 loss, per Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints. “We’ve got a great relationship.”

The Sixers started Game 7 on the right foot, as they had a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter. But the wheels fell off immediately after that, with Jayson Tatum leading the Celtics to an offensive onslaught to bury Joel Embiid and the Sixers in a seemingly insurmountable lead.

Joel Embiid also put up a letdown performance. While Tatum was busy putting together a 50-point outing, Embiid was bricking his shots and struggling defensively. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player finished with just 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting from the floor, eight rebounds, an assist, two blocks, and four turnovers. Former league MVP James Harden was also silenced by the Celtics, as he only had nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Sixers, who may have a big decision to make on Doc Rivers.