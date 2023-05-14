Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics looked like it would be a close game at halftime, but then the Celtics outscored the 76ers 33-10 in the third quarter, Jayson Tatum went off for 51 points and the Celtics won in a blowout by the score of 112-88.

Joel Embiid has never reached the conference finals in the NBA Playoffs, and he is catching heat for it. James Harden is also catching heat for his inconsistent performance in the NBA Playoffs, which is something NBA fans have seen before. 76ers coach Doc Rivers caught heat too.

Let’s get to the reactions from Game 7.

“Shocking that a Doc Rivers coached team couldn’t get it done in a Game 7,” wrote @ZackBlatt.

Here is one fan on James Harden of the 76ers.

“Harden gonna drop 40 against the Hornets in February and all those ‘we don’t respect him enough’ tweets gonna roll in like he doesn’t play like a clown whenever things get tough,” wrote @FitzGSN_.

“Joel Embiid will never get out of the 2nd round and he deserves all the slander in the world for it,” wrote @BobbySkinner_.

The fans did not hold back with their takes on the 76ers, Joel Embiid, and their effort in Game 7.

“The U8 little league team I coach has more fight than the 76ers,” wrote @RobDauster.

There were some who gave Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their credit for their dominance in Game 7.

“Celtics on top man I told y’all Jayson Tatum is different. Celtics winning it all let’s goooo,” wrote @ArsenalRL.

“Tatum said he’s one of the best players in the world then backed it up and then some. Incredible 4 quarter stretch,” wrote @BarstoolBigCat.

The Celtics will move on to face the Miami Heat, while the 76ers’ season comes to a familiar disappointing end.