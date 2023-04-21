Joel Embiid is not about to let Draymond Green dominate the news when it comes to delivering a well-placed kick. The Philadelphia 76ers big man and MVP contender delivered a boot of his own to Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton early in Thursday’s playoff game between Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Charles Barkley on Joel Embiid’s kick: “I think his was worse than Draymond's, to be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/zfGu6rcySj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 21, 2023

After Embiid went to the ground in the first quarter, Claxton stepped right over him. Embiid did not like that and kicked his rival near the groin. Claxton immediately went down to the ground. Embiid was hit with a Flagarant 1 foul but he was allowed to continue playing in the game.

The Embiid kick/stomp came just days after Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors stomped on Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 of that playoff series. Green was ejected from that game for his action and he was also suspended for one game.

TNT analyst Charles Barkley was not hesitant to offer his opinion on Embiid’s move, and he thought the Philadelphia player’s action was even worse than what Green had done.

“I thought he should have been ejected,” Barkley said. “I thought it should have been a Flagrant 2. I think it was worse than Draymond’s. … He tried to kick him in his private parts.”

In addition to Barkley, Green is sure to have an opinion on the kick delivered by Embiid. Green has never been shy about sharing his opinion on controversial issues.

While Joel Embiid was allowed to continue playing, the NBA may offer its opinon on whether the kick will keep Embiid from playing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series.