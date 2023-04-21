A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets has been hot from the get-go. So much so, that Joel Embiid got himself in some trouble after blatantly kicking Nets big man Nicolas Claxton after the Sixers star fell to the ground. It looked bad, and it did appear that Embiid was going to get ejected for his antics just like Draymond Green did in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings.

Before anything else, here is the incident in question:

Nic Claxton finished this and-one over Joel Embiid and was kicked by Embiid in the groin as it looked like he stepped over him 👀 Play is under review.pic.twitter.com/HQIuk3urGn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

After reviewing the incident, the referees decided NOT to throw Embiid out of the game. Instead, he got called for a Flagrant 1 foul. Claxton, on the other hand, was called for a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

Nets fans clearly weren’t happy about the decision, and the home crowd started booing as soon as they heard Embiid’s sanction. Obviously, he’s getting a much lighter punishment for his kick as opposed to Draymond Green, who immediately got ejected after his foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

You also have to note that the league suspended Green for Game 3 against the Kings, which is a decision that has been met with a lot of controversy. This now begs the question: will the NBA act on Joel Embiid’s kick and slap him with a suspension as well? The league can always review the call after the game, and depending on how they deem his actions, it’s now a possibility that Embiid is forced to watch Game 4 against the Nets from the sidelines.

Then again, he probably won’t, which definitely will not sit well with Nets fans — and probably Draymond as well.