By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris has to be ready to do a lot for the Philadelphia 76ers. His role is always subject to change based on what the Sixers need. With Joel Embiid and James Harden working so well together, Harris has to be a spot-up shooter around the arc. He spent the offseason working to do just that and the results are absolutely paying off.

Most recently, Harris made five of his seven attempts from deep (excluding one and-one triple that was negated by an off-ball offensive foul) and scored 21 points in a close win over the Toronto Raptors. His clutch shooting was a key reason the Sixers pulled out the win and he let everyone know about it after the game.

"Tell a friend to tell a friend that I’m a sharpshooter” – Tobias Harris 21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

7-9 FG, 5-7 3PT#BrotherlyLove | #TobiasHarrispic.twitter.com/gGiJeLfgbZ — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) December 20, 2022

“I said going into the season then that was going to be the biggest thing to really help this group but also to help myself with the amount of talent that we have,” Harris said of being a sharpshooter. Back during media day, the veteran forward said that he was looking to develop a mindset of shooting from deep with confidence. So far, so good — he has connected on 42 percent of his triples while taking 41.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, which are both career highs.

“That’s just the mentality and the work that I’ve put in on all the off days and during the season and watching film and seeing very little details of how passes are coming in the flow of the game,” the Sixers forward said. “The amount of time from one three to the next three, like all of these types of things go into preparation for the game. To be able to make those shots, the timing of them, it’s great stuff that I was fortunate to get on top of this summer and even last year.”

Tobias Harris was once very maligned by Sixers fans and teased by fans of other teams for his reluctance to take triples in favor of less efficient shots and his massive contract. Now, he’s becoming the ideal complementary player on a championship hopeful.