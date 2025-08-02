The New York Yankees were one of Major League Baseball's busiest teams at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Cashman said the Yankees were going to be aggressive, and he delivered. New York revamped Aaron Boone's bullpen, securing three different relievers to help Devin Williams. The Yankees traded for both Camilo Doval and David Bednar on Thursday.

Both players were closers on the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively. Now that they are with New York, their roles are likely going to get much smaller. However, that has not curbed their enthusiasm about being with the Yankees.

MLB reporter Bryan Hoch spoke to both relievers about their thoughts on New York's new bullpen. Each pitcher had nothing but good things to say about the new arsenal of weapons at Boone's disposal. The talent of the bullpen has impressed both new additions.

“It’s tremendous,” Doval said. “There’s so much talent in the bullpen when you look around. I think we’re going to do a great job.”

“There’s no shortage of arms, and there’s no shortage of looks, either,” Bednar said. “Just a lot of different varieties and different ways to get guys out. It’s just going to be really cool.”

To Bednar's point, the Yankees can implement a variety of strategies at the end of games. Depending on their opponent's lineup and the amount of rest each reliever is playing on, Boone can navigate rough stretches easily. In a pinch, he has four pitchers, led by Williams, who can shut games down in the ninth inning and secure wins or saves.

New York has plenty of talent to put on the mound after the trade deadline. The new additions join a team with momentum, as well. Heading into Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins, the Yankees had won their last three games. They sit less than four games out of the top spot in the American League East.

Aaron Judge's injury left many thinking that Boone's team would struggle for a while. However, New York hopes it can prove their doubters wrong. Doval, Bednar, and the rest of their bullpen could play a big role in doing just that.