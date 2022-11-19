Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for the rest of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a concerning ankle injury.

Maxey sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the contest after he stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot while driving to the basket. Video replays of the incident showed him tweaking his left ankle before hoisting the ball up.

Maxey was still able to shoot his free throws, but he was quickly taken to the locker room after that to get checked.

Tyrese Maxey tweaked his ankle on this play after stepping on Jevon Carter's foot 🙏 Maxey in the first half:

24 points

4 rebounds

5 assists 9-of-12 FG

3-of-4 3PT 20 minutespic.twitter.com/TwOnLtLKiP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s injury has yet to be revealed, but it is definitely not a good sign that he was unable to return. He is now set to get an MRI on Saturday in order to determine the extent of the issue.

Maxey’s absence is a massive blow to the Sixers, who are still nursing an injury to star guard James Harden. Including the game against the Bucks, Harden has already missed six straight outings due to a foot tendon strain. His initial timeline for recovery is one month, and it has been just two weeks since he’s been sidelined.

Prior to his exit, Maxey has tallied 24 points, four rebounds and five assists. He shot 9-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. He is the Sixers’ second-leading scorer on the season behind Joel Embiid, averaging 22.8 points per game. If he gets sidelined for an extended amount of time as well, Philly will surely have a hard time filling the massive hole on their backcourt.