The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. San Francisco only won six games and finished at the bottom of the NFC West. Now the 49ers are looking to make up for lost time by having a strong performance in 2025. It should help to have one of their top wide receivers back at practice for training camp.

The 49ers announced on Sunday that WR Ricky Pearsall has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Pearsall missed the first three practices of 49ers training camp but returned to the field on Sunday. San Francisco will have their first padded practice on Monday, so now is a good time to get Pearsall warmed up before then.

Pearsall originally tweaked his hamstring back at the end of May. At the time, the expectation was that Pearsall would be unlikely to return until training camp.

Ultimately the 49ers played it a little bit safer than that with their second-year wide receiver. But thankfully, it appears that Pearsall is now good to go.

“He's good now,” Shanahan said. “He's hit all his miles per hour, he's fine. We just haven't seen him the last two weeks.”

What kind of impact will Ricky Pearsall have on the 49ers in 2025?

Pearsall will have some big expectations heading into his sophomore season.

There are a few reasons why Pearsall needs to have a breakout season in 2025.

First, it would be great for 49ers fans to see Pearsall play a full 17-game season. Especially after all of the turbulence that occurred both on and off the field during the 2024 season.

Pearsall was shot through the chest during a robbery just days before the beginning of the regular season. That chest injury, paired with another injury he suffered during training camp, sidelined Pearsall until October 20th.

Pearsall still managed 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games play last season. But it is clear that Pearsall can be more productive, especially when given more of an opportunity.

That is exactly what Pearsall will receive in 2025.

The 49ers traded away WR Deebo Samuel to the Commanders earlier this offseason. As a result, Pearsall is now a starter alongside Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings.

Pearsall only received 46 targets during the 2024 season. That is set to increase dramatically in 2025, assuming Pearsall can stay healthy.

49ers fans are hopeful that Pearsall takes a huge step forward this fall.