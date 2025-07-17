Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has finished behind Cooper Flagg throughout his career. Flagg finished as the top-ranked prospect out of high school. He and the Duke Blue Devils made a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament than Baylor did. Finally, the Dallas Mavericks picked Flagg No. 1 overall in the draft while Edgecombe slipped to the third pick.

However, the 76ers' rookie got the better of Flagg at the NBA Summer League. Neither player took the court when the Mavericks took on Philadelphia on Wednesday night. However, the two took to the court and competed in a halftime skills challenge. At the end, Edgecombe managed to spin a ball on his finger just longer than Flagg did.

for your halftime entertainment: VJ vs. Cooper 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ExxOj191AJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

While spinning a ball on their finger hardly means anything for NBA players, Edgecombe got the win at summer league. Both players will enter their rookie seasons to a lot of fanfare. Fans are excited to see if he can challenge Flagg and Dylan Harper for the Rookie of the Year Award next season.

Edgecombe's situation has a chance to be the best of the three. While the 76ers have to wait for Paul George to recover from injury, the team hopes to start the season with all three of their stars. Flagg, on the other hand, will have to survive without Kyrie Irving for the first half of his rookie season.

Philadelphia's future is bright with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Edgecombe leading the way. While most experts are not ready to give the 76ers any serious consideration as contenders, they could easily be proven wrong. Edgecombe has done well in summer league so far and could go a long way in helping Philadelphia return to contention.

For now, Edgecombe can hold a smaller victory over Flagg. The real competition between the two doesn't start until the regular season kicks off in October.