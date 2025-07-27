The Houston Astros are firmly in the group of contenders in Major League Baseball, all of whom are looking to upgrade at the trade deadline by poaching some of the top available bat and arms in the league.

Houston started the season on a tear and is still right at the top of the AL West despite some stagnant play of late. However, the recent trajectory suggests that the Astros may need some help at the deadline in order to keep that lead over the surging Seattle Mariners. What was once a big lead is now down to just four games at the top of the division, so there is still a lot to be decided with the AL West crown on the line.

With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, the Astros and general manager Dana Brown are targeting two specific things to try and help the team.

Currently sitting atop the AL West, the #Astros are looking at their offense when it comes to team improvements ahead of the Trade Deadline.#BuiltForThis

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/vZi4Vo8nCq — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A left-handed bat would be great of course, and if you can get an infielder with the injury to (Isaac) Paredes, that would be great as well,” Brown said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “Without a doubt, if you get a left-handed bat that's a really good bat and put him in left field, you can put Altuve back at second. You can do things like that as well. But a left-handed bat would be the preference and we would like to try to get a good one, and if it's an infielder it's a bonus.”

The Astros will be getting another very good lefty back in the lineup soon as star slugger Yordan Alvarez continues to make his way back from a hand injury. If Houston can get another threat from the left side of the plate at the trade deadline, they will be very tough to deal with when the playoffs come around.

Of course, there will be plenary of teams looking for lefty sluggers over the next couple of days, so the Astros will have to do some bidding to get their hands on one. However, if they can bring someone in, it could change the landscape of the league for the rest of the season.