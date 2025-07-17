Recently, an article from ESPN's Dotun Akintoye was released chronicling some of the tribulations of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, including his chronic injuries and the emotional toll that they have taken on him. There was also discussion on other topics, including the future direction of the 76ers as well as the source who leaked a heated argument between Embiid and Tyrese Maxey at one point last season.

While the reception to the article was overwhelmingly positive and seemed to improve Embiid's reputation overall, not everyone was so enthused. Recently, John Kincade of 97.5 The Fanatic took to his radio to suggest that the article was a carefully planned-out PR move from Embiid's people.

“You got moved by this piece, but to me, this is absolutely a PR piece. This was absolutely a piece orchestrated by his camp. As I put it down, and I wrote down all my notes and everything, I’m going, why? This was written with agenda. Why?” wondered Kincade, per 97.5 The Fanatic on X, formerly Twitter.

“If this was written by an NBA reporter, this would not be as – it’s one sided. This is a very positive – I don’t want to use the word cuddly – but a fluffy piece for Joel Embiid because this writer was given access. He was granted the access, and this is, ‘you're writing a piece on Joel Embiid–this is the piece we want–now write it,” he said.

Fans in the comment section were quick to unleash their fury on Kincade.

“No one hates Philly Athletes more than Philly Media,” wrote one fan.

“Actually disgusting opinion lmao what is this,” added another.

Another side of Joel Embiid

Among the topics discussed in the article was the immense pressure Embiid felt to power through injuries and play in the 76ers' 2024 playoff series vs the New York Knicks, which they ultimately lost in six games.

While concerns about his health will always be present, there can be no doubt about Embiid's desire to be on the court and perform for the city.

Whether or not that culminates in something beyond the second round roadblock the 76ers have been barricaded by in the Embiid era remains to be seen.