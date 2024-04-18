The Chicago Sky, in collaboration with Nike and the WNBA introduced a new WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform Thursday for the upcoming 2024 season, aptly named the ‘Sky-Town' jersey.
The ‘Sky-Town' jersey features a light blue color with silver piping and a white gradient that mimics the expansive Chicago sky. The ‘Skytown' wordmark on the jerseys is a nod to Chicago's nickname ‘Chi-Town', emphasizing the deep connection between the city and its basketball team, a press release from the Sky said. Adding a local touch, the jersey includes the Chicago flag’s four stars, placed down the sides of the shorts and at the center of the wordmark, representing key historical events in Chicago's history.
This design is part of Nike’s “Trace the Lineage” initiative, which aims to celebrate significant historical moments and movements that have shaped sports and cities alike. The Sky’s global logo also prominently adorns the belt buckle.
Fans eager to own a piece of this unique attire won’t have to wait long, as the new Rebel Edition jersey is already available for purchase starting April 18 at the Chicago Sky’s online store.
Sky games see ticket price increase after draft success
Following a successful 2024 WNBA Draft that saw the addition of star players to its roster, the Sky are also experiencing a significant uptick in ticket sales. The team's selection of South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 and LSU forward Angel Reese at No. 7, along with Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell in the second round, has sparked a surge in fan interest. The surge is partly attributed to the “Caitlin Clark effect,” with tickets for the Sky’s June 23 game vs. the Indiana Fever nearly selling out and fetching prices as high as $1,700.
For those who want to represent their favorite draft pick, jerseys for the Sky's newest players will be on sale at selected Dick’s Sporting Goods locations throughout the Chicago area starting in late May according to a company spokesperson, coinciding with the beginning of the regular season.
“There has definitely been an increase in ticket sales throughout the year that coincides with the tremendous amount of talent coming out of the NCAA and into the WNBA this upcoming season,” Anthony Whaley, Sky vice president of ticket sales, said in a statement, via Kate Armanini of the Chicago Tribune “Fans are wanting to watch more women’s basketball and the growth in our ticket sales has reflected that.”
Season ticket purchases have also seen a dramatic rise, with prominent figures like former mayor Lori Lightfoot maintaining their longstanding support for the team. Lightfoot, who has had season tickets since 2006, expressed her excitement about the new draft picks and the broader appeal of women's basketball.
“Women’s basketball has been a thing of beauty and excitement for decades, and so as a long time fan, I could not be more thrilled that a much broader audience is discovering the incredibly talented athletes who keep pushing this sport to higher heights,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Chicago is a big sports town and we join Sky fans who are very excited to see these three new draft picks in action.”
As ticket prices begin to climb, long-time fans like Alena Scarver note the increase but acknowledge the value, comparing the cost to attending games of other major sports in Chicago. The anticipation for the new season is palpable, with fans and new watchers alike eager to see the impact of the Sky's fresh talent on the court.