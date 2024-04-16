Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese were once SEC Rivals, facing off against each other in the high anticipated and hotly contested battles between LSU and South Carolina. Now, they're teammates as both have been drafted to the Chicago Sky. Reese and Cardoso are eager to play together, evidently admiring each other's gameplay.
“I'm just so excited to be able to play with Kamilla. I've been playing against her since high school. So, I'm excited to play with Kamilla,” Reese said in an interview with Holly Rowe moments after being drafted.
Kamilla Cardoso was just asked about Angel Reese being drafted to the Sky as well.
“Nobody is going to get any rebounds on us.” #WNBADraft @WNBA @ForTheWin pic.twitter.com/b33rPkWBW3
— Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) April 16, 2024
Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese heading to Chicago 😳
Scariest duo in the WNBA? pic.twitter.com/0xopwzZ6iI
— Playmaker (@playmaker) April 16, 2024
Kamila Cardoso and Angel Reese in the same roster pic.twitter.com/0wlmDAyMIR
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 16, 2024
Meanwhile, in a press conference after she was selected, Cardoso put other WNBA team's on notice about their paint dominance.
“I think it's going to be great, she's a great player, I'm a great player so two great players together, nobody is gonna get no rebounds on us.”
The two college basketball superstars turned top WNBA prospects teaming up has the basketball world on notice.
“Angel Reese & Kamilla omg,” posted @_StayTrue___.
“Angel Reese & Cardoso 6’3& 6’7 Chi town just got Bigger,” posted @DireekF.
“Okay Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese both in Chicago,” posted @Callme_Phi.
“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH CHICAGO!!!!!!! ANGEL REESE & KAMILLA CARDOSO WOW JUST WOW!!! So I guess I have a new Team,” posted @ShaddayiiAmore.
“The Chicago Sky just got a powerhouse defensive duo, with No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso and No. 7 pick Angel Reese. Welcome to Chicago,” posted @Davis98Samantha.
“Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso frontcourt is scary,” posted @slxm_deli.
“Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese Chicago going up,” posted @JiggyJD.
@eswizzleart posted, “Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in Chicago are going to be 🔥!!!”
“LA drafting Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson and Chicago drafting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese almost isn't fair. Two elite duos that will have a huge impact on the league,” posted @megansmith8113.
The sports world is heavily anticipating seeing how Caitlin Clark adjusts to the WNBA with the Indiana Fever but it will be interesting to see how Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese play together for a Chicago Sky team that finished 18-22 last season. Will Reese and Cardoso, who come from dominant college programs that won the last two national championships, bring a winning pedigree back to the Sky?
The dominant duo plays their first game on May 15th against the Dallas Wings. Then, Reese and Cardoso will see Caitlin Clark for the first time in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tournament on June 1st in a matchup that will be must-see TV.