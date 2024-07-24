In April of 2024, the Chicago Sky drafted what appears to be a franchise cornerstone in former LSU women's basketball forward Angel Reese. Chicago selected Reese with one of their top 10 picks, and she has not disappointed. If anything, Reese has exceeded expectations. During the first half of the 2024 WNBA season, she earned numerous accolades including an All-Star berth. Before assessing her impact, it is important to look at the context behind Reese's Chicago arrival.

Just one day before the 2024 WNBA Draft, it was reported that the Sky acquired the seventh overall pick and center Nikolina Milic from the Minnesota Lynx. In turn, the Lynx received the eighth overall pick, forward Sika Kone, Chicago's second-round selection in the 2025 draft, and the rights to swap the Sky's first-round pick in 2026. The effort paid off for Chicago, as their 2024 acquisition turned into Angel Reese.

Reese was a strong prospect due to her outstanding interior abilities and winning resume. After transferring to LSU in 2022, Reese made a historical impact on the program. She averaged collegiate career bests of 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and an impressive 1.8 steals per game through 36 games in 2022-23. Then, she helped the Tigers earn a No. 3 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and her play helped LSU win their first national championship.

One year later, Reese remained a stout force, averaging 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and a collegiate career-high 1.9 steals. The LSU women's basketball squad fell short in the 2024 Elite Eight, but Reese's impact remained undeniable. She declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, and the rest has been history.

Reese's abilities have translated well. Her rookie production through the first half of the 2024 WNBA season earned her too many accolades to count.

Angel Reese is exceeding expectations for the Sky

Grade: A+

Many fans and analysts questioned if Reese's reliance on rebounding and interior finishing would carry over well to the professional level. Many players in the WNBA are stronger and have more experience than those on the collegiate level. However, Reese has risen to the occasion.

Through 24 games, the rookie forward averages 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. One of Reese's highlight accomplishments through the first half of the 2024 WNBA season was breaking Candace Parker's WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history. From June 4 to July 11, Reese totaled 15 straight double-doubles, a mark that could stand the test of time.

Furthermore, Reese achieved several other high honors including a WNBA All-Star selection, the June Rookie of the Month award, and the Eastern Conference Player of the Week (June 30 to July 7). All things considered, Reese's early tenure with the Sky earns her an A+ grade.

The former LSU women's basketball forward is humbled and amazed at her early success. After finding out about her All-Star status, Reese said that dropping to the seventh overall pick and landing in Chicago was a “blessing” and said she was thankful for her coaches and teammates believing in her.

Reese has made an incredible impact through the season's first half but knows more work has to be done.

Sky, Angel Reese look to maintain playoff standing in season's second half

Chicago entered the WNBA All-Star and Olympic break with a 10-14 record, which placed them eighth in the league standings. Their placing is good enough for the last spot in the WNBA playoff picture. If the Sky can maintain their play, Angel Reese and her teammates will have a chance to make a postseason run in the Fall.