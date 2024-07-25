The Chicago Sky are amid an exciting franchise era. After adding promising young talent in the 2024 WNBA Draft and bringing in new coaching leadership, the Sky have revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art practice facility in Bedford Park, IL that will be closer to Downtown Chicago and Wintrust Arena.

“The Chicago Sky, in partnership with the Village of Bedford Park, will break ground this fall on a brand new, dedicated, custom-built WNBA performance center, scheduled to be completed by December 2025. The $38 million facility provides over 40 thousand square feet of exclusive space for an exceptional practice facility for Chicago Sky players and a home for staff for years to come,” the team announced in a press release on Thursday.

Chicago has practiced at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, IL since 2011. Their longtime facility is located approximately 41.5 miles north of Wintrust Arena, where the team plays its home games.

The Sky's new facility will be located on land next to Wintrust Sports Complex (5499 W 65th St, Bedford Park, IL 60638). The performance center will include two regulation-sized WNBA courts, first-class amenities, private facilities for players, player lounges, high tech film room, an advanced training room with cutting-edge strength and conditioning equipment, a private chef’s kitchen, locker rooms with personalized lockers, secured parking, content creation studio, beauty stations, and more, the team stated.

“We could not be more excited to announce a practice facility that will raise the bar on athletic performance, set the standard for player amenities, and support our players with exceptional resources built exclusively for them,” Chicago Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman Nadia Rawlinson said. “Living in downtown Chicago will also give Sky players the opportunity to experience all of the benefits of our world-class city. We thank Bedford Park who stepped up to be part of the first of its kind public-private partnership for a WNBA practice facility and to bring this transformational vision to life.”

Sky practice facility will benefit the greater community

In addition to allowing players to have improved amenities and better travel logistics, the Sky will have the opportunity to strengthen its outreach and community engagement. The team's project will feature partnerships with the Obama Foundation and the YMCA of Chicago.

“Teaming up with the Chicago Sky has allowed us to inspire, empower, and connect more of our young people on the South Side,” Michael Strautmanis, Executive Vice President of External Affairs at the Obama Foundation said. “We’re excited to continue our work together to provide even more opportunities and investments for our community.”

“The YMCA of Metro Chicago is proud to partner with the Chicago Sky to offer exciting new activities, programming, and services to strengthen and connect our communities,” Dorri McWhorter, CEO of the YMCA of Metro Chicago said. “We are so excited that the Chicago Sky will be practicing in our backyard and look forward to bringing the Power of Play and inspiring joy, hope, and opportunity in Bedford Park and across Skytown.”

It will be exciting to see how the Sky's new facility shapes up ahead of the 2026 WNBA season.