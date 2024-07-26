During the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, Team USA women’s basketball forward A’ja Wilson added a touch of fashionable flair to the event, all thanks to NBA superstar and Team USA basketball guard Stephen Curry. Wilson, in a social media post, thanked Curry for a quirky and colorful pair of sunglasses featuring the iconic Olympic rings, capturing a fun moment that quickly went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

The U.S. women’s basketball team, featuring stars like Wilson and Breanna Stewart, is laser-focused on their quest for an eighth consecutive gold medal. Their preparation has been nothing short of intense, with rigorous practices and a strategic exhibition game against Germany aimed at fine-tuning their performance ahead of the official competition. The relentless preparation is vital as the team seeks to rebound from their recent All-Star Game loss to Team WNBA earlier in July, a defeat that has served as a motivating force for the squad.

Reflecting on the loss, Breanna Stewart highlighted Team USA's resolve to learn and grow.

“It’s not time to panic but it is time to learn and grow,” Stewart said previously.

Diana Taurasi, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, brings invaluable experience and leadership, while younger stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Napheesa Collier inject fresh energy and talent into the lineup. The team also includes standout players such as Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper

In their most recent exhibition game, Team USA secured a dominant 27-point victory over Germany, providing a significant boost to their morale before the Olympics. The win highlighted the team's defensive prowess, holding Germany to just 29.4% shooting from the field. The game was also critical as it was their final tune-up before the Olympic opener on July 29 against Japan.

Leadership from seasoned veterans like Taurasi will be crucial as Team USA aims to uphold its legacy of dominance on the global stage.